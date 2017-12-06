NC police ask for help to find missing 16-year-old

TRYON, NC (WSPA) – Tryon Police are asking for help to find a missing teenager.

Braden Michael Scarborough, 16, was last seen early Tuesday morning. Officers say he recently had surgery and needs medication and follow-up care.

Scarborough is 5’10’ and weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon green and black jacket, black Adidas athletic pants and white/red Adidas Stan Smith shoes.

If you have any information that can help find Braden Michael Scarborough, call the Tryon Police Department at (828) 859-9195.