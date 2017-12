SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District 6 is rolling out a new way for parents to keep track of their child’s school bus in the palm of their hands.

Parents can log into the app with their child’s student ID number and date of birth and are able to see when the bus arrives at the school bus stop, if the bus is scheduled to arrive late and also find out if their child has missed the bus.

The school district hopes the app will help all 3,500 bus riders and their parents.