Presbyterian Wins Fourth Straight

Presbyterian Athletics

CLINTON, S.C. – Reggie Dillard scored a career-high 26 points, while Francois Lewis added a career-best 23, to lead the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team to the 88-77 win over South Carolina State in Tuesday night action at the Templeton Center in Clinton, S.C. The win was the team’s fourth in a row.

Scoring the Match

A close game early in the first half PC scored eight unanswered to build a 12-point lead, 26-14, 10:15 to go. S.C. State fought back, and trailing again by 12 with 6:06 on the clock, went on a 15-4 lead to cut the margin to one, 37-38, 1:57 left. PC went up by five off a Dillard layup at the 35 second mark, but Rayshawn Neal closed out the half with a layup to make it a three-point game, 44-41, at the break.

PC opened the second half with a 16-6 run to extend its lead to 60-47, with 14:13 on the clock. Again, the Bulldogs clawed their way, rallying with an 18-10 run to cut the Blue Hose lead to five, 70-65, 5:47 left. That would be as close as SCSU would get, with PC outscoring the visitors, 11-3, over the next three minutes to make it a 13-point game again, 81-68, 2:06 to go. A Damani Applewhite jumper at 1:01 made it a 10-point game but the Blue Hose responded with clutch free throws to keep the Bulldogs at bay, taking the eventual 11-point, 88-77 win.

Player of the Match

Reggie Dillard and Francois Lewis were the stars of the game for the Blue Hose, combining for 49 of the team’s 88 points. Lewis led the rebounding effort with seven on the night. Damani Applewhite and Justin Jones paced SCSU with 18 points apiece, with Applewhite coming away with seven rebounds.

Stat of the Match

In an evenly matched game, PC shot 48.3%, compared to 44.4% for S.C. State, with the Blue Hose hitting nine three-pointers, to the Bulldogs’ seven. PC held the rebounding edge, 38-32, while turnovers were even at 11-11. Free throws were important as PC went 21-of-27, while SC State went 12-of-16.

Notables

PC’s four-game winning streak is the most in its Division I history.

The 5-5 mark is the best 10 game start to the season since 2011.

Reggie Dillard scored a career-high 26 points, his 10 field goals tied for his career best.

Reggie Dillard has scored over 20 points in five games this season, including in three of his last four.

Francois Lewis recorded a career-high 23 points off a best, seven-of-14 from the field.

For the Record

PC improves to 5-5, while S.C. State drops to 1-8.

Up Next

The Blue Hose take the next several days off for exams but return to the hardwood Dec. 14, against Toccoa Falls, with tip-off slated for 7:00 P.M.