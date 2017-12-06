Stroke patient choked in his wheelchair in Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a wheelchair-bound stroke patient was assaulted in Spartanburg, Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report, a friend of the victim came over to his apartment placed an empty box on his kitchen counter. After the victim told the friend to help him keep the place clean, the friend became upset, the report states.

The report says the friend then started to choke the victim, called him names, and threatened to shoot up his apartment.

The suspect is a friend of the victim’s son, according to the report.

It is not known if any arrests have been made in the case.