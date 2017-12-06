Students with perfect attendance rewarded with bikes at Upstate school



GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – 50 first and second grade students at a school in Greenville County were rewarded for their perfect attendance with free bicycles at an assembly Wednesday morning.

The students from Thomas Kerns Elementary School had their names drawn at random from a group of first and second graders who had perfect attendance in November.

Academy Sports gave the bikes away during the morning assembly.

Former South Carolina Gamecock quarterback Conner Shaw and former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd were on hand to assist in the giveaway.

The giveaway is part of an attendance blitz in the school for the month of November.

Greenville County Schools says that Thomas Kerns Elementary has been plagued by high numbers of absences in the path during the months of November and December.

The bikes were a way to encourage the students to attend regularly and stay engaged during the holiday months.