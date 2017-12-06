Video released of Spartanburg officer involved shooting suspect arrest

Dash camera and body worn camera video has been released of the arrest of a man that was shot by a Spartanburg Police Officer on Thanksgiving morning.

Spartanburg Police say an officer was patrolling behind the Big Lots near Southport Road around 2 a.m., when the officer noticed a car. The officer made contact with the driver and determined it was James Kershaw and that he was wanted for a parole violation and that he was in a stolen car.

The officer attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle, when he refused to follow commands, according to Spartanburg Police.

Kershaw took off and was later spotted by a Spartanburg County deputy. A chase ensued into Union County, where Kershaw came to a stop.

Kershaw was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound.

Kershaw is being held on an $8500 bond at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.