3 days of mourning and celebrating the life of Finney begins

Related Coverage South Carolina’s first black chief justice dead at 86

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – There will be three days of mourning and celebrating the life of former South Carolina Chief Justice Ernest Finney .

Finney’s body will lie in repose from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the South Carolina Supreme Court, where he became the first African-American chief justice in the state’s history in 1994.

There will be a public viewing of Finney at Palmer Memorial Chapel in Columbia from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Finney’s hometown of Sumter will have another public viewing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Neal Jones Auditorium at Morris College.

Finney’s body will lie in repose for an hour starting at 9 a.m. Saturday before his celebration of life service at 10 a.m. at the Elmore Chapel at Claflin University in Orangeburg.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.