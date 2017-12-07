Anderson Co. passes “Shop Local” resolution for holidays

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – The holidays are quickly approaching and the days are numbered to get your shopping complete. Anderson County council just signed a resolution to encourage those shoppers to shop locally when heading out to buy.

What this means is that they are encouraging residents to keep their money in the local economy by supporting independent small businesses.

“Every dollar spent locally usually circulates five times so if you go to a local gift shop and you buy a prize then that person can go buy something else from a local market and that five now becomes ten and it just makes for a better economy in Anderson County,” said Rusty Burns, Anderson County Administrator.

This is the second year the county council pass this resolution for small business month and the holiday season. They tell 7News that they saw an overwhelming amount of support for small businesses last year and want to continue the trend.