Asheville Police need your help in Ryan Rast death investigation

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking for your help in a death investigation.

Police found Ryan Michael Rast under the I-240 overpass between S. Tunnel Rd. and Crockett Ave.

The call came in August 19 around 1:56 a.m. as a person down.

Rast had serious traumatic injuries, according to police.

The incident is being investigated as a possible hit and run.

We encourage anyone with additional information on this incident to please contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.