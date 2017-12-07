Batman brings hope after tragedy in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Heroes 4 Higher’s Batman came to Gaffney to honor a little boy who was killed by dogs.

Korbin Thomas was killed on 12/1 when he and his friend Caleb were attacked by 3 dogs.

John Buckland, also known as “Batman” with Heroes 4 Higher, heard about Korbin, and wanted to show his support for the family.

This is the second time Buckland has come to the Upstate to honor the life of a boy taken too soon. Jacob Hall was killed at Townville Elementary school in 2016, and Buckland came in his full Batman suit to speak at Jacob’s funeral.

“I can only imagine Korbin and Jacob Hall are probably there, shoulder to shoulder,” Buckland says.

He says the real hero is Korbin’s neighbor, Caleb. Family and friends say Caleb was the one who tried to fight off the dogs to save his friend Friday night.

“I will never be able to do anything to hold a candle to that level of heroism,” Buckland says. “I know a lot of grown-ups that wouldn’t have stuck around in that situation.”

The sheriff’s office says Caleb was also hurt during the attack.

Buckland is working to honor Korbin’s memory, and he’s also reminding Caleb that he has to be strong for his friend.

“If we lace up our boots, and you keep on moving, you will get through this. You will become stronger, and the greatest thing that you can do to honor your buddy Korbin […] is to honor his life by making the most of your own,” he says.

Buckland said Caleb has been having a difficult time of course, but a recent conversation with WV Batman has him excited about a once in a lifetime Batmobile ride on Thursday.

Caleb met with Batman at the Blacksburg welcome center on I-85.

Caleb got a VIP ride in The Hopemobile/Batmobile and a motorcycle ride to the service.

He will also get to spend some time with Batman as he gives him encouraging & empowering words, said Buckland.

Caleb was presented with a plaque to recognize his heroism and the Cherokee Co. Sheriff Department will present him with a certificate and recognize him for his selfless act.