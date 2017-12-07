Blacksburg woman dies following roll-over crash

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner says a Blacksburg woman has died following a traffic accident near Gaffney.

The victim is identified as Angela Renee Martin, 39, of Garden Lakes Drive.

Martin ran off the side of Cherokee Avenue and hit an embankment near the intersection of Piney Knob Drive on Tuesday afternoon, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said.

The 2002 GMC SUV that Martin was driving flipped several times. Martin wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown the SUV, Fowler said.

Martin was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where she died Wednesday evening.

No passengers were in the SUV.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.