Groups in the Midlands rally to encourage lawmakers to sign Dream Act - People across the country are rallying for lawmakers to support the Dream Act. Groups like Indivisible Midlands are trying to put pressure o…

Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office made $40K off Live PD - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office made more than $40,000 by being on the first season of the popular show Live PD, according to Sgt. Ry…

Slager gets 20 years for 2nd-degree murder - The ruling was announced after three days of testimony as a judge considers Michael Slager's sentence.

Senator Al Franken resigns - Senate Democrats have called on the two-term lawmaker to quit after a woman said Sen. Franken forcibly tried to kiss her in 2006.

Police officer accused of groping deputy’s wife fired - A Chester police officer accused of groping a woman at a Union County restaurant has been fired.

North Korea says a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula is inevitable - North Korea says a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula has become a matter of when, not if, as it continued to lash out at a massive joint m…

GE’s power division plans to cut about 12,000 jobs globally - General Electric Co. will cut 12,000 jobs in its power division as alternative energy supplants demand for coal and other fossil fuels.

Memorial today for Korbin Williams - Family and friends will gather today to remember a child tragically killed in a dog attack.