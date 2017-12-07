Drunk, bloody, naked man was knocking on doors, says report

SPARTANBURG Co., SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after he was found naked, intoxicated and bloody, according to Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy responded to Dakota St. and Magness Dr. for a call about a mostly naked man covered in blood in neighborhood backyards.

The report says the suspect was sitting near the front door of a home in the 400 block of Magness Dr.

The suspect said he was waiting for the man to come out, according to the report.

The deputy said the suspect was intoxicated and completely naked.

He was disturbing the neighborhood by knocking on several doors and had mulitple cuts over his body, according to the deputy.

The suspect, later identified as Everette Martin Jenkins, 50, said he was in a fight in Roebuck and ran there.

He was cited for public disorderly conduct, according to jail records.