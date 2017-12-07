Former SC cop committed 2nd-degree murder, judge rules

MEG KINNARD, Associated Press Published: Updated:
Michael Slager
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager, right, walks from the Charleston County Courthouse under the protection of the Charleston County Sheriff's Department after a mistrial was declared for his trial in Charleston, S.C. l Slager is in court Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, facing a possible life sentence for the April 2015 shooting death of Walter Scott. The foot chase and shooting were captured by a bystander on cellphone video that was seen by millions online. Slager pleaded guilty in May to violating Scott's civil rights. A state jury deadlocked last year on murder charges, which were dropped as part of his federal plea deal. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

UPDATE: A judge has ruled former South Carolina officer Michael Slager committed second-degree murder in the shooting death of Walter Scott.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – For three days, attorneys representing the federal government and a former South Carolina officer charged in an unarmed black motorist’s shooting death have presented technical testimony to a judge considering how much time Michael Slager should spend in federal prison.

That includes use of Slager’s stun gun, which the former officer says Walter Scott grabbed and turned on him, causing Slager to fear for his life and shoot in self-defense. Slager, who is white, fired five times into Scott’s back as he ran away.

On Thursday, attorneys are expected to call friends and relatives of both men who’ll tell the judge how Scott’s death and the officer’s arrest have affected their lives. What’s known as victim impact testimony is intended to help the judge weigh the personal implications a crime has had.

