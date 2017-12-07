Former SC cop committed 2nd-degree murder, judge rules

UPDATE: A judge has ruled former South Carolina officer Michael Slager committed second-degree murder in the shooting death of Walter Scott.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – For three days, attorneys representing the federal government and a former South Carolina officer charged in an unarmed black motorist’s shooting death have presented technical testimony to a judge considering how much time Michael Slager should spend in federal prison.

That includes use of Slager’s stun gun, which the former officer says Walter Scott grabbed and turned on him, causing Slager to fear for his life and shoot in self-defense. Slager, who is white, fired five times into Scott’s back as he ran away.

On Thursday, attorneys are expected to call friends and relatives of both men who’ll tell the judge how Scott’s death and the officer’s arrest have affected their lives. What’s known as victim impact testimony is intended to help the judge weigh the personal implications a crime has had.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)