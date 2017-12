The Gaffney Police Department paid their respects for Korbin Williams, the little boy killed by dogs on December 1.

Gaffney Police posted a picture of them wearing superhero T-shirts and this statement on their Facebook page:

“The Gaffney Police Dept. would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Korbin Williams. Most of us here never met you but judging by the outpouring of support and prayers, we know you were a SUPER KID. Today we pay respect to you buddy!!! 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏”