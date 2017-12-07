Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office made $40K off Live PD

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made more than $40,000 by being on the first season of the popular show “Live PD”, according to Sgt. Ryan Flood.

The Sheriff’s Office announced in August that they would no longer be on the show that aired on “A&E”.

The show that aired on Friday and Saturday nights, featured live video of crews out with deputies that were on patrol.

Crews also filmed with deputies during the week, airing some of the taped footage during the shows. Greenville County deputies were featured making traffic stops, arrests, and foot chases during the first season.

“We wanted people to understand what we do on a day-to-day basis, and the risk that [our deputies] have on their lives every time they put on the uniform, and they go out and patrol the streets,” said Sgt. Ryan Flood.

Flood stated that the department received $2,500 a week during their contract with the show. To this point, they have received $40,000 for their episodes, according to Flood.

That money was put in the Greenville Sheriff’s Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) charity. The charity foundation was founded in 1984.

The funds from the account are used for training equipment, K9 equipment, body armor for deputies, scholarships for children of deputies and deputies that are continuing their education.

7 News requested specifics for how the money from Live PD was spent, but they were unavailable, as the funds are part of a private charity and not tax payer dollars.

According to tax returns from 2016, the Sheriff’s Office had around $24,000 at the end of the year.

Sgt. Flood said the Sheriff’s Office will re-consider going on “Live PD” again. For now they want to give deputies a break from the T.V. cameras.