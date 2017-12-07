Help find missing Spindale teens

SPINDALE, NC (WSPA) – Spindale Police are asking for your help to find two missing teens.

They were last seen in the area of Spindale Street and they don’t know where they may be going, according to police.

Lourdes “Lola” Leidig is approximately 16 years old.

She is a white female

5’04” and 130 pounds

green eyes

long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark shirt.

Diamond Shands is approximately 16 years old.

She is a black female

5’07”

165 pounds

brown eyes

red wig.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and dark colored shirt.

Police say Leidig and Shane have ties to the Asheville area.

If located, please contact the Spindale Police Department at 286-3464 or call 911 immediately.