Help find missing teen Cejay Brookhart in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police are asking for your help to find a missing teen.

Cejay Allen Brookhart, 16, was last seen on Dec. 6 around 11:30 p.m. at Bear Creek RV Park in West Asheville.

He is described as:

White male

5’3″

120 lbs.

Tattoo on his upper left arm of the word “family” in script lettering.

Dark colored tie-dye hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, white sneakers and black toboggan style hat.

Police think he is trying to get to SC.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Cejay Allen Brookhart they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.