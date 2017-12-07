Man charged in chase that knocked out power to 500 in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say an officer was serving a warrant on a suspect wanted on charges of violent felonies when he ran and stole a car that was idling in a driveway.

Jonathan Link, Greenwood Police Department public information officer, said the car was later spotted. An officer attempted to stop the suspect before a chase ensued.

Link said the chase ended a short time later when the driver crashed in to a utility pole.

The suspect has been apprehended.

Roger Keith Ray, 30, is charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Grand Larceny. Other charges may be forthcoming once the investigation is completed.

Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works (CPW) said the outage affected 500 customers, including Rice Elementary School.