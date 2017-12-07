Man found shot after reported home invasion in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies were called to a reported home invasion on Crooked Creek Dr. in the area of the Gantt community Thursday night and discovered that a man had been shot.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 5:50 p.m. They found the victim inside with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he is expected to recover from his injury.

No suspect information has been provided at this time, other than two males who fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

We will update this information when more details are available.