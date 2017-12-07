Man gets 45 years for murdering son-in-law in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man was sentenced to 45 years for killing his son-in-law, according to Solicitor Walt Wilkins.

John Michael Hughes, 60, was convicted of Murder, Conspiracy and Possession of a Weapon During Commission of a Violent Crime.

He will not be eligible for parole.

Simpsonville Police say Hughes admitted to killing John Michael Ferrell after Ferrell broke into his home on Stonegate Rd. in Jan. 2015.

Police say Ferrell was lured to his death by his estranged wife’s family.

Police think a custody hearing over placement of his and estranged wife, Jane Hughes’ children led her family to plot his murder.

They say Jane Hughes’ father, mother, brother and new boyfriend crafted a plan to lure Ferrell to a home where he believed his children were staying.

When Ferrell got there, he was hit with a hammer on the head and was shot after trying to escape.