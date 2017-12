Anderson Co. passes “Shop Local” resolution for holidays - ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – The holidays are quickly approaching and the days are numbered to get your shopping complete. Anderson County cou…

Boy asks Santa to ‘skip’ him, give presents to kids in need instead - Writing a letter to Santa is a time old tradition. But, one little boy told the jolly toymaker he doesn’t want any presents this year.

Man charged in chase that knocked out power to 500 in Greenwood - Police say an officer was serving a warrant on a suspect wanted on charges of violent felonies when he ran and stole a car that was idling i…

Groups in the Midlands rally to encourage lawmakers to sign Dream Act - People across the country are rallying for lawmakers to support the Dream Act. Groups like Indivisible Midlands are trying to put pressure o…

Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office made $40K off Live PD - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office made more than $40,000 by being on the first season of the popular show Live PD, according to Sgt. Ry…

Slager gets 20 years for 2nd-degree murder - The ruling was announced after three days of testimony as a judge considers Michael Slager's sentence.

Senator Al Franken resigns - Senate Democrats have called on the two-term lawmaker to quit after a woman said Sen. Franken forcibly tried to kiss her in 2006.

Police officer accused of groping deputy’s wife fired - A Chester police officer accused of groping a woman at a Union County restaurant has been fired.