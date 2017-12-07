Memorial today for Korbin Williams

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Family and friends will gather today to remember a child tragically killed in a dog attack.

Korbin Williams, 8, died Friday. Authorities say the young boy was attacked by three dogs.

Williams’ funeral will be held at 4 p.m. today at Orchard Street Baptist Church.

Williams was a student at Northwest Elementary School and is remembered as an outgoing boy who never met a stranger and loved to laugh, according to an obituary.

He also loved Monster trucks and Batman.

The superhero is expected to be among those at today’s memorial service.

John Buckland, the man who portrays Batman, will attend Williams’ funeral.

Buckland also plans to meet another fan – Williams’ friend who survived the attack. Authorities said the 8-year-old boy risked his life trying to save Williams.

Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. today at Orchard Street Baptist Church Christian Life Center. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. The church is located at 1821 Double Branch Road in Cowpens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Greenville Memorial Hospital, Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital, 701 Grove Road, Greenville, S.C., 29605.