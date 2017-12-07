Police officer accused of groping deputy’s wife fired

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) – A police officer in South Carolina accused of groping a woman at a restaurant has been fired.

The Rock Hill Herald reports Union police charged 45-year-old James Franklin Johnson with third-degree assault and battery. The warrant says the Chester police officer groped the wife of a Union County sheriff’s deputy Saturday night.

Chester Police Chief Eric Williams was notified of Johnson’s arrest in Union and placed him on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal investigation on Monday.

Williams, whose first day on the job was Monday, said Wednesday that Johnson was terminated based on information gathered during the probe.

Williams said Johnson had been an officer in Chester for less than a year, but had previously worked in law enforcement in Union County.

It’s unclear if Johnson has a lawyer.