Woman burned in Henderson Co., airlifted to hospital

HENDERSON Co., N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was burned and had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter Thursday afternoon, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the Bearwallow area of Edneyville, NC sometime after 4 p.m. for a woman who had burn injuries.

When first responders arrived, they called a medical helicopter to take the woman for further treatment.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says that a SWAT team has surrounded a person who barricaded themselves in a home near the area where the woman was burned.

