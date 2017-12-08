Ballet Spartanburg presents The Nutcracker this weekend

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Ballet Spartanburg will perform its annual presentation of the Nutcracker this weekend.

Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Twichell Auditorium on the Converse College campus.

The classic ballet features a classic score by Tchaikovsky.

Performances are scheduled for Friday at 7:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 3:00. Ticket prices range from $32 for adults to $18 for students.

Carlos Agudelo, Artistic Director of Ballet Spartanburg, joined us on 7 News at Noon to preview this annual tradition in Spartanburg.