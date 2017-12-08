Cops: Woman parks in police chief’s spot while smoking pot

NORTHPORT, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities say a woman arriving at a Long Island court to answer a marijuana possession summons was smoking pot when she parked her vehicle in the local police chief’s spot.

Newsday reports that the 26-year-old woman had been ticketed in May for unlawful possession of marijuana. Police say she was arriving for her court appearance in Northport on Monday night when she cut off an unmarked police car in the parking lot while talking on her cellphone.

Police say she then pulled into the parking spot clearly marked as reserved for the village’s police chief, Bill Ricca. He says when the officers asked the woman to roll down her window, pot smoke billowed out.

Police issued the woman another appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana. She was also ticketed for using her cellphone while driving.