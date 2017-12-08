Driver of Whitney FD firetruck avoids pedestrian in roadway, hits tree

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – The driver of a firetruck for Whitney Fire Department in Spartanburg County was fortunately uninjured after having to make a maneuver that resulted in a collision with a tree Friday afternoon.

According to Whitney Fire Department, the unit was called out for a collision with injuries at Austrian Way by Herald Journal Blvd. around 2 p.m. Friday.

When the driver of the firetruck was approaching a hill and then cresting the hill, they saw at least one pedestrian in the roadway at the scene of the collision the unit was responding to.

Whitney Fire then says that the driver’s only option at that point to ensure the safety of the pedestrian and those near the scene of the crash was to run off the roadway. The truck then struck a tree head-on.

The firetruck was removed from the scene and all respondents were reported as being without injury.