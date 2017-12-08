Greenville school packs thousands of meals for the hungry

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – With the dreary weather outside on Friday, the Bridgeway Christian Academy spent the day inside packing up holiday cheer. The 150 students and faculty raised $30,000 to buy the supplies to pack up meals for those in need.

It’s all part of the Feed the Need campaign that helps distribute meals overseas. The group packaged 9,000 meals that will go to Haiti and another 1,000 that will stay in Greenville to help those in their community.

“It reminds me of how blessed I really am because you always think people across the country need it well people right here need it too and it just reminds me how many things I can take for granted,” said Christina Haynes who is in 9th grade at BCA.

The school first launched the initiative to raise the money when school started in the fall. After a successful 48 boxes were packed, they hope to did it again next year.