Hometown Holidays in Greenwood celebrated county-wide.

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA)

This week in the 7 News Hometown Holidays series we bring you to a place so thrilled with the holiday season that they’ve turned a historic children’s home into a winter wonderland.

Connie Maxwell Children’s Home is a home for some children who have been abandoned, abused, or neglected and others who have been placed by loving caregivers going through difficult situations.

At the christmas celebration there will be live concerts carriage rides and beautifully decorated buildings. The holiday lights are also often a big draw along with a live nativity scene presented by the Connie Maxwell Baptist Church

This all happens rain or shine each evening December 7, 8 and 9 from 6-8:30p.

In Uptown Greenwood you can purchase Christmas presents at local shops and see a gingerbread contest at the Inn on the Square.