Pickens man arrested in connection to string of vehicle break-ins, theft

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens man was arrested Friday following an ongoing investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office into a string of vehicle thefts.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office reports that Luke Elliot Lister, 37 of Pickens was taken into their custody after a traffic stop.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, Lister is suspected of breaking into vehicles parked in residential areas and stealing items from inside while the owners of the vehicle were sleeping.

Deputies noticed a pattern within this string of crimes; that the vehicles had been unlocked, creating easier targets for thefts of this nature.

Money, clothes, tools, and a handgun were items reportedly stolen from the eight vehicles listed in the arrest report.

All of the thefts were reported on November 21, 2017. Six of the vehicles were parked on Powder Mill Rd. and two on Smith Memorial Hwy.

There are also reportedly several other incidents under investigation that are expected to result in additional and similar charges within the next week.

Lister is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center with over $100,000 worth of bond attached to the multitude of crimes he is accused of. There are eight counts of auto breaking and entering, six counts of petit larceny, and one count of unlawful possession of a handgun.