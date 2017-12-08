Samsung announces new partnership with Clemson, USC

Related Coverage 950 NEW JOBS coming to Newberry with Samsung plant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Samsung Electronics America has announced a new research and development partnership with the state of South Carolina, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina.

Samsung says they will create the Palmetto Consortium for Home Appliance Innovation (PCHAI), a research and development program to boost innovation, foster public and private collaboration and nurture the next generation of advanced manufacturing professionals in South Carolina.

The creation of the Consortium comes six months after Samsung announced it would open a new state-of-the-art home appliance manufacturing plant in Newberry, where production of washers will begin in the first quarter of 2018.

Dr. Dochul Chol, Senior Vice President of R&D at Samsung Electronics America, released the following state:

Samsung’s ambition is for South Carolina to become our U.S. hub for every stage in the home appliance lifecycle – from concept and R&D to manufacturing, quality assurance, distribution and customer care. Today’s announcement is a down payment on that vision. By investing in R&D and the future of our workforce, we can better position Samsung and South Carolina to meet the high demands and desires of customers across America, our fastest growing and most important home appliance market.