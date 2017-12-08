Schools in McDowell County dismissing early because of snow

McDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Snow in western North Carolina is forcing some schools to dismiss classes early.

McDowell County Schools dismissed elementary schools at 9:30 a.m. Secondary schools will dismiss at 10:00.

McDowell Technical Community College will also be dismissing at 10:00 a.m. today.

Henderson County Government Closing at Noon Due to Inclement Weather

Henderson County Government non-emergency offices will be closing Friday at 12:00 p.m. Those offices include Animal Services, all branches of the Henderson County Public Library, and Solid Waste including both the Transfer Station and Convenience Center,

Delivery of emergency services will not be impacted by the early closing. If you need emergency information, please call (828) 697-4728.