VIDEO: Elderly man ‘a little sore’ after killing one home intruder, scaring off the other

PENNSYLVANIA (KRON/CNN) — An elderly man says he’s “a little sore” after shooting and killing one of two home intruders during a brawl early Friday morning.

It happened in Ellport, Pennsylvania, about 40 miles north of Pittsburgh, in what authorities believe was a targeted attack.

85-year-old Don Lutz says two men broke into his home around 1:30 a.m.

When he heard them in his house, Lutz confronted them and a fight ensued.

Lutz told police he keeps a gun under his pillow, and he used it to protect himself during the incident.

“I just fired one. It was in the dark. It was in the dark and he attacked me and he was up close and I shot him,” Lutz said.

“…They broke in, they busted in my front door. They jumped me and we both went on the floor. I scuffled with them on the floor and the one guy rolled over dead and the other guy, he jumped up and went out the door. I’m a little sore from scuffling with them two guys,” he said.

An Ellwood City police lieutenant said the department hasn’t yet identified either suspect.

Lutz, who told authorities that he previously served in the military, didn’t suffer any injuries.