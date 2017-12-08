CAUGHT ON CAM: Homeowner chases thieves in Spartanburg Co.

MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man hopes to catch the Grinches who made off with his family’s Christmas decorations.

Thieves stole the ornaments from a home on Ellsmere Way in Moore on Thursday night.

The homeowner tells 7News he received an alert on his phone notifying him the camera on his video doorbell was recording.

He was stunned to see someone taking his ornaments. Even more upsetting was that his two young children were asleep in their beds.

The homeowner sprang into action. He reached for the pistol usually beside his bed, but it was in the safe. His shoes also weren’t in their usual spot by the bed. But that didn’t stop him.

He ran outside to confront the thief – chasing him to an SUV parked at the end of the cul-de-sac.

One suspect got in the backseat. Meanwhile, the homeowner tried to stop the driver. He said he busted out the driver’s side front window with his fist before the suspects fled the scene.

He said the ornaments only cost around $60.

“It’s the principal of it,” he said.

According to an incident report, three suspects left in a Jeep Grand Cherokee with two white Christmas trees, a dog decoration and a spotlight in the shape of a football.

The homeowner said the Jeep was gray or tan. He’s not certain about the color, but knows the front driver’s side window has been busted out.

“These Grinches need to be caught,” he said.

Anyone with information can call the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office at 864-503-4500.