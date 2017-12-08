Woman attacked by dog in Spartanburg, says report

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A woman said she was attacked by a pit bull type dog, according to a report from Spartanburg Police.

Police say a woman called them and said she had been bitten on the night of 12/6.

She said she was leaving her sister’s house on Farley Ave. when she was knocked to the ground by a stray dog. She said it was either black or yellow in color.

She said the dog bit her on the arm and leg.

The officer was unable to take pictures of the wounds because she had already been treated and bandaged.

She said she fought the dog off and walked to the hospital.

She had never seen it before the attack.

The officer went to Farley Ave. where she said the attack happened, but no one there knew her or anything about the attack.

The report on the attack was forwarded to DHEC.