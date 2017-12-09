3 hurt after Ohio fire caused by attempt to kill bed bugs

Dead bed bugs lay on a paper towel April 30, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Cases of bed bug infestations are on the rise across the U.S. with many people bringing them into their homes after visiting hotels and airports. Bed bugs feed off of human blood. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (AP) – Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.

WXIX-TV reports it’s the second time in two weeks that a fire sparked by attempts to kill bed bugs has caused extensive damage in Cincinnati.

Officials say the fire late Friday heavily damaged a five-unit building and sent three people to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Their injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

The Red Cross is finding lodging for three teenagers and seven adults. Damage is estimated at $250,000.

Eight people were left homeless Nov. 28 when a 13-year-old boy set fire to an apartment building after dousing a bed bug with alcohol.