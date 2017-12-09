Below freeing temperatures mean dangerous conditions for drivers, homeless

GREENVILLE CO, SC (WSPA) – The snow may have melted in most of the Upstate, but those freezing temperatures are still going to be a concern for most people over the next few days.

Friday, the Upstate was greeted with the first snow of the winter season. By Saturday morning, the snow started to melt.

Highway Patrol officials say the melting snow doesn’t necessarily mean that our winter weather dangers on the roads are over.

“It’s going to be just as treacherous, and maybe even a little more treacherous,” says Trooper Joe Hovis.

Melting snow plus below freezing temperatures means the roadways could be slick with black ice.

“It gets you so quickly, and it doesn’t take a lot for that to happen, and then automatically you’re right back on dry pavement again,” says Trooper Hovis. “That’s going to cause you to maybe lose control of your vehicle, possibly roll over.”

The Department of Transportation says crews are keeping an eye on the roads in case things get worse overnight.

Highway Patrol says it’s best to stay off the roads. If you have to drive, go below the speed limit, leave extra space between the car in front of you and keep your eyes on the road.

Highway Patrol says if you think you see a patch of black ice and would like a crew to come check it out, simply dial *HP and they will send a crew to check the road.

The below freezing temperatures aren’t just making it harder for drivers. It’s forcing people indoors, and leaving those who are homeless searching for a place to stay.

“We were at full capacity for the first night,” says William Massey, the manager of the men’s shelter at the Greenville Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army in Greenville opened its cold weather shelter Friday night, putting out extra cots and blankets. The shelter will even keep the shelter open during the day if the weather dips below a certain temperature.