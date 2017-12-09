Emergency shelter open at 1 p.m. in Marion, NC due to power outages

McDowell Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Emergency management teams in McDowell County are opening a shelter for cold weather in Marion, N.C. due to power outages continuing in McDowell County from Friday into Saturday.

The McDowell County DSS and American Red Cross are also are also assisting in setting up the shelter, which will be at the First Baptist Church in Marion, N.C. The church is located at 99 North Main St., in Marion.

The shelter will open at 1 p.m. Saturday. Medical personnel with McDowell County EMS will be at the shelter to help out with any special needs, including oxygen administration. Please bring any personal medications that you need to the shelter.

If you need transportation to the shelter, please call McDowell County Emergency Management at 864-652-3241.