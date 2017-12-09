Holmes 24 Points Not Enough, USC Upstate Falls at Denver, 84-69

Denver, Colo. (USC Upstate SID) – Deion Holmes scored a game-high 24 points to lead three Spartans in double-figures as the USC Upstate men’s basketball team fell to the Denver Pioneers 84-69 in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon at Magness Arena.

Upstate drops to 3-9 on the season while Denver improves to 5-5 overall.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

Holmes recorded the 12 th 20-plus point scoring game of his career after leading the Spartans offensively matching his season-high of 24 points. The junior connected on a career-high seven 3-pointers.

20-plus point scoring game of his career after leading the Spartans offensively matching his season-high of 24 points. The junior connected on a career-high seven 3-pointers. Malik Moore made six field goals and went 5-for-7 at the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

Jure Span added 10 points and tied for a game-high after dishing out six assists.

Carson Smith set a new season-high with seven rebounds to lead Upstate defensively while Isaiah Anderson tied his career-high of six.

Daniel Amigo scored a team-leading 21 points for the Pioneers and was joined in double-figures by Joe Rosga (14 points), Jake Pemberton (10 points) and Christian Mackey (10 points).

Amigo also had a team-best eight rebounds.

The Spartans finished the game shooting 41.0 percent (25-of-61) from the field.

Upstate connected on 12 3-pointers marking the eighth time this season that it has made double-digit triples in a contest.

The Spartans held a 12-4 advantage over Denver in second chance points and added 22 points in the paint.

The game featured six ties and three lead changes.

FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN

The opening seven minutes of the game saw the score tied six times with the last coming at 14-14 with 13:33 remaining on a layup by Anderson.

Upstate led twice during that stretch with Smith giving it the advantage both times.

Smith put the Spartans in front 7-5 at the 17:15 mark with his layup.

Following Anderson’s layup that tied the score for the sixth time, the Pioneers would go on an 11-2 run that covered 4:16 and led 25-16 with 9:12 to go.

Holmes cut Upstate’s deficit down to five points, 27-22, with 8:05 left following his 3-pointer.

Denver went ahead by 11 points, 33-22, at the 5:51 mark on a layup by Mackey.

The Spartans would get as close as nine points twice over the final five minutes of the first half with the last coming at 36-27 with 1:06 left as Holmes made one of two free throws.

The Pioneers outscored Upstate 5-1 to close out the half and led 41-28 at intermission.

SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN

The Spartans scored five of the first seven points to start the second half on a layup by Moore and Holmes’ 3-pointer to make the score 43-33 just over one minute into the half.

Denver led by as many as 17 points over the next three minutes when Jake Krafka made a layup and put the score at 52-35.

Upstate used a 7-2 run over the following 59 seconds and trimmed the Pioneers lead down to 54-42 at the 14:28 mark on Moore’s layup.

The Pioneers held a 64-44 lead with 12:03 left on a pair of free throws by Mackey.

Span was successful on his 3-point attempt with 8:00 to go and put the Spartans down 68-50.

Denver would hold a 20-plus point advantage over nearly a seven-minute stretch and took its largest lead of the game at 26 points twice with the last coming at 78-52 with 4:40 remaining.

Upstate outscored the Pioneers 14-6 over the game’s final 3:31 with Moore and Holmes scoring the final seven points.

Moore’s layup with 19 seconds left put the final score at 84-69.

UP NEXT

After taking a week off for exams, the Spartans close out their eight-game road trip on Saturday, December 16 at 4 p.m. against Jacksonville State.