SC mom hit, choked, & threw baby against wall, deputies say

RICHLAND CO., SC (WSPA) – A South Carolina mother is charged with Attempted Murder after deputies say she threw her five-month-old daughter against a wall.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Jacklyn Sellers hit the baby in the face, choked her, and threw her against a wall.

Deputies say a family member was able to get the baby away from her mother before law enforcement arrived.

The assault happened at a home on Wilcox Road around 12:30pm on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Department says Sellers grabbed a knife and injured herself.

The baby was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital with serious injuries and has been placed in Emergency Protective Custody.

Sellers was also taken to the hospital to be treated.