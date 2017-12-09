Sheriff not prohibited from reducing demoted deputy’s salaries, says Gvl County

A 7 News investigation revealed that Sheriff Will Lewis demoted 9 of Sheriff Steve Loftis’ command staff deputies, the day he took office in January.

Those deputies consisted of high ranking and high salaried employees that were subsequently demoted because of a change in leadership. The total for those 9 deputies’ salaries is $682,000. Those deputies retained their salaries, despite losing rank and their positions.

Lewis requested a $2.5 Million increase for salaries in his 2018 fiscal year budget. County Council Chair Butch Kirven says that Lewis presented a list of positions that would be added, as a need for the salary increase. That list was not available at the time of this article. Kirven stated that Lewis told them the additional positions were needed to better public safety protection.

That budget was unanimously approved by county council.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to 7 News’ inquiries about the demotions and salaries by sending a lengthy statement to all media.

The statement read in part, “In an effort to be fiscally responsible, the Sheriff inquired about reducing the salaries of these certain employees to fit their new roles and responsibilities under the guidelines of the Greenville County Compensation Plan of 2002 (approved by Greenville County Council ).”

Greenville County states that council updated their Compensation Plan in 2015.

The statement from the Sheriff’s Office went on to state, “Greenville County Administration informed the Sheriff and his leadership team that an agreement, established upon Sheriff Loftis’s exit from office, would prohibit any reduction in salary for his previous command staff members facing demotion.”

Greenville County told 7 News on Friday afternoon through a statement, that there is no such agreement with Sheriff Loftis, but that council, administration, and Lewis and had several discussions about reduction of salaries for these demoted deputies. The county states it was determined that the demoted employees would not have their compensation reduced based merely on a political decision.

At the end of the statement, Greenville County states “County Administration does not “prohibit” the Sheriff’s Office from taking these types of actions. Any final actions taken by the Sheriff are of his own decision.”

It is common for new Sheriff’s to rearrange employees and command staff when taking office. In many cases, they simply do not retain many of those employees, according to the Sheriff’s Association.

Just before 5p.m. on Friday, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Flood stated that the Sheriff and County Administrator are “working this out”. When we get an update from their discussions, we will update you here.