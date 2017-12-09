Sibley Scores 24 to Lead Furman Past S.C. State, 101-72

Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) — Devin Sibley scored a game-high 24 points and John Davis III added 21 as Furman claimed its third consecutive win and fifth in its last six contests with a 101-72 victory over instate foe South Carolina State in non-conference men’s basketball action on Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena.

The Paladins (7-3) erased a 23-22 deficit with a 19-0 run and outscored the Bulldogs 30-9 over the final nine minutes of the first half to carry a 52-32 lead into halftime. Furman held a 17-point lead at 69-52 with under 11 minutes to play when Davis drained a three-pointer to ignite a 13-0 run that concluded eight consecutive points from Sibley to give the Paladins an 82-52 lead on the Knoxville, Tenn., native’s breakaway slam with 8:03 to play. Head coach Bob Richey’s team pushed the margin to as many as 33 points before cruising to its third straight double-digit triumph.

Sibley, who topped the 1,500-point mark for his career and past David Brown and Bruce Grimm to move into 15th on Furman’s career scoring ledger with 1,516 points, connected on 9-of-12 shots, including 4-for-5 from three-point land. Davis hit on 8-of-10 field goal attempts, including 5-of-7 three-point tries. Daniel Fowler added 15 points, three assists and three steals, while redshirt-sophomore Jalen Williams came off of the bench to contribute a career-high 14 points and career-best eight rebounds.

The Paladins shot 56.3%, made 14-of-33 triples and converted on 15-of-19 trips to the foul line. Furman managed a 36-22 edge in points in the paint, outscored S.C. State 28-11 in points off turnovers and tallied 23 points in transition.

Clay Mounce caught an alley-oop from Jonathan Jean with 29 seconds left to put Furman over 100 points. It marked the first time the Paladins topped the 100-point plateau versus an NCAA Division I opponent since scoring a 103-98 win over Charleston Southern in Greenville on December 18, 1993.

Justin Jones connected on 5-of-7 three-point attempts to pace South Carolina State with 19 points, while Donte Wright added 15 points. The Bulldogs (2-9) shot 46.4%, made 9-of-19 three-pointers and fashioned a 34-28 edge on the glass.

The Paladins cap their five-game homestand and play their final home contest of 2017 on Thursday, December 14, when they host Montreat at 7 p.m. The game has been designated as a Throwback Night. Tickets are available for just $6 and all fans are encouraged to dig deep in the closet for a special Throwback Night look.

Thursday’s game will be streamed on ESPN3 with the audio broadcast available on FoxSports 1440AM, the TuneIn Radio app and via Stretch Audio at FurmanPaladins.com.