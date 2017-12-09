Solicitor calling for execution of Steven Bixby 14 years after officer’s murders

On the 14th anniversary of the murder of two officers in Abbeville County, 8th circuit Solicitor David Stumbo says now is the time to follow through with the execution of Steven Bixby.

Abbeville County deputy Danny Wilson and State Constable Donnie Outz were murdered by Bixby, and his parents in 2003, over a land dispute. The Bixby’s were frustrated that part of their front yard would be seized through eminent domain to wide Highway 72 in Abbeville.

Deputy Wilson went to the Bixby home for a courtesy call, to assist workers to get on the Bixby property. Wilson was shot by the Bixby’s and his body held hostage. State Constable Outz was also shot by the Bixbys in an attempt to check on Wilson.

A 12 hour plus standoff then ensued, which ended with tear gas and a shoot out, to where Bixby and his father finally surrendered. Bixby’s mother was arrested at another location.

Bixby was sentenced to death by a jury out of Chesterfield County in 2007. Since 2007, Bixby has exhausted the appeal system, being denied on every level.

A final denial was issued to Bixby in October.

Solicitor David Stumbo states that with those appeals exhausted, the state should schedule an execution date for Bixby, and follow through with it. Bixby is one of 39 inmates on death row in South Carolina right now that cannot be executed, due to the state not having access to the drugs to perform the lethal injection.

Recently the Director of the Department of Corrections, along with Governor Henry McMaster have pleaded with the state legislature to pass shield legislation to protect the identity of companies that could give South Carolina the drugs to follow through with death sentences. Solicitor Stumbo is now joining those calls, so that Bixby can be executed.