Up to 18 inches of Snow hits Western North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The mountain areas of North Carolina have seen 8 to 18 inches of snow since Friday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says when you are dealing with winter weather to avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.

They say it is best to exercise to maintain body heat but don’t overexert yourself.

Stay indoors and off the road but if you have to leave your home drive with a friend and decrease your speed.

South Carolina DPS says to stay dry and change wet clothing frequently.

Watch for signs of frostbite such as the loss of feeling and white or pale appearance in extremities such as fingers, toes, ear lobes and the tip of your nose.