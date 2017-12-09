Wofford Blows Out Johnson & Wales, 104-45

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – Behind a program record 20 three pointers, the Wofford men’s basketball team cruised to a 104-45 win over Johnson & Wales on Saturday afternoon in Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. With the win, Wofford has won three in a row for the first time in 2017-18 and improves to 6-4 on the season, while Johnson & Wales has lost six in a row and falls to 2-6 on the year.

The 59 point margin of victory is Wofford’s largest since downing Toccoa Falls by 66 on November 21, 2005 and the 45 points is the fewest by an opponent since Mercer scored 46 on Jan. 31, 2015.

“We’ve got a number of kids who can shoot the basketball,” said Young on the three point barrage. “We put a premium on that in our recruiting. We like for everyone to be able to handle the ball, pass it and shoot it and 20 made three’s is extraordinary. I thought we played pretty well and our team fought. We did some better things defensively and I saw some carry over from the Georgia Tech game. We wanted to get better and I think we accomplished that this afternoon.”

Wofford played 12 players in the win and all 12 scored. Fletcher Magee, Wofford’s leading scorer, led the Terriers with 22 points in just 15 minutes of play. He shot a season-high 80% from the field and also shot 80% from beyond the arc, sinking four of five attempts. He has scored in double digits in every game this season and has 20+ points in seven of the 10 games this season

Three other Terriers’ finished in double figures. Sophomore guard Donovan Theme-Love scored a career-high 15 points thanks two five made three’s, also a career-high. Nathan Hoover scored 13 in the win. Freshman Tray Hollowell had 10 points, two assists and two steals in a career high 26 minutes of play.

Derrick Brooks earned his first start of the season and added a season-high six points on 2-4 shooting and 2-2 from the charity stripe. Wofford’s lone senior added a game and season high five assists. Storm Murphy and Trevor Stumpe, who earned his first career start, both finished with eight. Matthew Pegram was a perfect 3-3 from the field and tallied seven points. Bobby Perez joined Brooks with six on two made three’s and Michael Manning Jr. scored his first points as a Terrier and finished with two.

Overall, Wofford shot 63.2% from the field, including 69.2% in the second half, and shot 58.8% from beyond the arc. Both are season bests for the Wofford squad. Johnson & Wales, however, shot just 33.3% from the field but were held to 18.2% in the first half. Wofford finished with a season high 25 assists to just 13 turnovers. The Terriers’ bench contributed 56 of the 104 points.

Johnson & Wales got on the board first, just under a minute into play. Tied 6-6, Wofford went on a 35-0 run to jump out to a 41-6 lead after holding the Wildcats scoreless for over 13 minutes of play. Wofford lead 50-10 at the half. The Wildcats’ never pulled within less than 40, though they shot a much improved 44.8% in the second half.

Wofford breaks for exam week and returns to action on Sunday, Dec. 17 when the Terriers play High Point as part of the Mountain Invitational, held at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville.