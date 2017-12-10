Body found in burned car in Ninety Six, coroner says

NINETY SIX, SC (WSPA) – A person’s body was found inside a car destroyed by fire in Greenwood County Friday evening, according to the coroner.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office says the body was found around 5:00pm inside a vehicle which had been destroyed by fire along Old Hastings Road in Ninety Six.

The coroner says an autopsy was performed Sunday which confirmed the remains were human.

The identity of the victim is not known at this time and are pending further forensic testing.

The cause and manner of death have not been released.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death.