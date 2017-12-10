“Guard Your Life Challenge” teaches Upstate teens safe driving

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Dozens of Upstate teens learned how to become safer drivers during a safety program at BMW Driving School in Greer.

As part of the Guard Your Life Challenge teen driver safety program, about 30 teenagers got a chance to tackle three different driving courses to learn how to be safe behind the wheel.

The courses covered emergency braking, distance driving, and slid recovery.

Before they got behind the wheel, students spent time in the classroom learning about everything from new technology in cars to crash statistics for teen drivers.

“It was a lot of fun, I actually did this two years ago,” says Riverside High School student Cooper Reynolds. “Recently I hydroplaned, and this same thing helped me out a lot. It just kept me on the road.”

The classes are held four times a year, the next class is scheduled for March.

For more information on the classes, visit www.guardyourlifechallenge.com.