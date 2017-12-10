Man to spend Christmas in jail after stealing from grandmother, judge rules

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT/AP) – A North Carolina judge has ordered a Greenville, NC man to spend Christmas in jail after he stole jewelry and fine dining ware from his grandmother.

Pitt County Assistant DA Jarrett Pittman said the incident happened in November 2016. Pittman said the grandmother was cleaning out her house when she noticed all of her fine dining ware and jewelry were missing as well as tools from her garage.

“That jewelry meant a lot to me,” said Rose Edwards, the victim. “It should have meant a lot to him as well.”

Rose Edwards was torn between having her grandson serve jail time or having him placed on probation.

In the end, 34-year-old Christopher Lee Edwards pleaded guilty to Uttering a Forged Document and Misdemeanor Larceny. As part of his sentence, Judge Jeffery Foster ordered Edwards to report to jail on Christmas Eve, and be released on December 26th.

Edwards must also pay back restitution in the amount of $7,000 and was placed on supervised probation for four years.

Pittman said the tools were found at a pawn shop, but the jewelry is still missing.

(Portions from The Associated Press)