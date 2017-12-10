Senior Pastors to leave Redemption church for ministry in San Jose, CA

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Senior Pastors of Redemption church in Greenville will be moving their ministry to the west coast in 2018, according to an announcement that was made Sunday morning in the church.

Senior Pastor Ron Carpenter and his wife Hope Carpenter, who is also a Senior Pastor at the church, told the congregation of thousands that they would be stepping down from their roles at the Greenville campus of Redemption church.

The Carpenter’s will be heading to Jubilee Christian Center in San Jose, California in May of 2018.

Pastor John Gray has been named as the successor to the Carpenters. Gray is currently serving as an Associate Pastor at Lakewood Church in Houston, TX under multi-millionaire Pastor Joel Osteen.

Pastor Ron Carpenter believes that he has made the right choice in naming Pastor Gray as his successor, stating “It is time for a fresh voice. It makes me feel good to know I’m leaving this church and these people in the hands of such a Godly man and a great friend.”

Pastor Ron Carpenter will remain on the board of directors for the Greenville church until the leadership role is passed on to Pastor Gray. Carpenter will continue to broadcast weekly television programs on multiple channels, including TBN, Daystar, and Hillsong.

Pastor Carpenter founded Redemption church in 1991 with three members and a goal to defy racism, cross cultural lines, and changing the public’s outlook on poverty.

The first Sunday service for the Carpenters in San Jose will be May 13, 2018.